news, local-news,

Fleurieu Peninsula accommodation Beach Huts Middleton has taken out gold in the 3-3.5 Stars Accommodation category at 2021 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards held in March. After winning the gold at the South Australian Tourism Awards Gala Dinner in November, Beach Huts Middleton proceeded as a finalist to the nation-wide Awards. Beating out hotels and resorts from around the country, they are now recognised as the best in Australia. The Australian Tourism Awards are the tourism industry's peak awards, recognising and promoting excellence in tourism. Gold award winners from the 2021 South Australian Tourism Awards went on to represent the state at this prestigious event and go up against winners from Australia's states and territories. Chair of the Australian Tourism Awards, Daniel Gschwind, said the awards were a timely reminder of the vast range of exceptional tourism products and services available. Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA) CEO Shaun de Bruyn congratulated South Australia's winners. "To see eight medallists, and Beach Huts Middleton as a winner at the national awards truly showcases how amazing our state's offerings are. Our tourism businesses have had a difficult two years and this is a testament to their commitment to business and service excellence," Mr de Bruyn said. Nominations for the 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards opened on March 21. Visit www.satourismawards.com.au for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/50b1cbef-b579-4ae9-8107-86a637680b5d.JPG/r3_241_4927_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg