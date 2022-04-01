news, local-news,

Three-time Grammy nominee Kym Warner returns with a solo show down under and the Fleurieu Peninsula does not miss out. Kym Warner is the founding member of the American bluegrass band The Greencards and renowned four-time Australian National Bluegrass Mandolin Champion and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. After a 22 year hiatus performing and living in Austin, Texas, Kym will be relocating back to his native homeland in 2022. With resonant, reverby woody tones of music incorporating eclectic influences from Irish traditional, European gypsy, and Latin American, Kym will be accompanied by a western-swing band, Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch for a compelling series of general admission shows across the state. Kym will perform at the Beach House at Encounter Bay on April 24, the Murray Delta Juke Joint in Goolwa on May 1 and Stone Pony in Willunga on May 21. Kym Warner began his musical journey touring the outback with The Brian Young Show in 1993. In 1995 Kym spent two semesters at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas studying and performing American roots music. He spent the next five years touring Australia with Kasey Chambers, Lee Kernaghan, Beccy Cole, Gina Jeffreys, Darren Coggin, Adam Harvey and Tania Kernaghan before moving to the U.S in 2001. Kym toured the US, Europe and Australia extensively for 13 years, recorded six studio albums and received accolades such as three Grammy nominations, a number 1 Billboard Bluegrass Album, an Americana Award for 'Best New Artist' and a 31 date national tour with Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson. In 2015, Kym released his debut solo album 'Everything That Brought Me Here', a full-instrumental album all composed and recorded by Kym with musical contributions by Tommy Emmanuel, Dan Dugmore, Jedd Hughes and Jeff Taylor to name a few. Soon after he joined Robert Earl Keen as a member of his touring and studio band, which included numerous performances at The Mother Church of Country Music, The Ryman in Nashville, as well as Red Rocks and the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City. Kym also composed and produced the theme music for 'Robert Earl Keen's' podcast 'Americana, The 51st State'. Kym was born in Adelaide and a four-time Australian Mandolin Champion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/3c70e7bf-b23a-4180-b202-9a89db78c8c1.jpg/r2_34_639_394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg