Santos Tour Down Under to make its long-awaited return in 2023

The world's best cyclists will race in South Australia from January 13-22, 2023, as the Santos Tour Down Under makes a bold return. After two-straight years of the iconic event being scrapped, Fleurieu-based cycling fans will be able to enjoy 10 action-packed days of international racing. Despite the official race routes are expected to be announced in the future, fans should expect similar routes to what were offered during the 2020-edition of the event. The Santos Tour Down Under has frequented the Fleurieu for a number of years, with stage finishes in Victor Harbor and the King of the Mountain at Willunga. In 2020, the event attracted 44,800 visitors from interstate and overseas, injecting $66.4 million into the South Australian economy and creating the equivalent of 742 full-time jobs. The event was replaced by the Santos Festival of Cycling in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Santos Tour Down Under race director Stuart O'Grady said he and the event team looked forward to delivering Australia's greatest cycling race. "I can say emphatically and with great excitement that we are ready," O'Grady said. "World cycling is heading back to South Australia - mark those calendars and make your plans to share the celebration. We can't wait to see you." O'Grady explained that the world's best cyclists "love" starting their seasons in South Australia, due to the infectious support shown by the cycling-loving public. "Elite cyclists love starting their seasons in South Australia and the amazing welcome they receive from fans here," he said. "For many of the teams, the Santos Tour Down Under is their favourite race experience of the year. "We look forward to seeing familiar faces who we haven't seen in South Australia since the 2020 Santos Tour Down Under, as well as riders who are experiencing the event for the first time." Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said the evet would again share South Australia with a global audience and deliver a significant economic benefit to the state. "Major events like the Santos Tour Down Under support South Australia's tourism industry in its covid recovery and boost confidence across the sector," Ms Bettison said. "We look forward to welcoming fans to this celebration of cycling and sharing the food, wine, regions and city vibrancy that make South Australia such a great state." The Santos Tour Down Under will be held in Adelaide and regional South Australia from January 13-22, 2023.

