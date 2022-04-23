recommended,

There is so much to see, do, learn, taste and experience in South Australia it's very hard to know where to start! But here's a good place - our second edition of Out and About SA. To get you off on the right foot it's always recommended to check in with the local visitor information centre's who can provide a wealth of information. To get your interest piqued we've hand picked a few highlights within our 32 pages to encourage and inspire you. Edition Two of Out and About SA features adventures to Kangaroo Island, Streaky Bay, the golf courses of the Fleurieu and the Adelaide Hills. If you are feeling energetic you might want to investigate registering for two upcoming fabulous events - the Vogalonga Down Unda and the SA Masters Games. You'll also meet Monarto Safari Park's new lion clubs and cute little Claude who is part of a growing success story on Kangaroo Island. For the gourmet food lover, find out more about the Tasting Australia Festival held from April 29 to May 8, or plan how to eat like a local on your next visit to The Riverland. All in all, plenty to keep you busy. Happy Travels! Click HERE to read the full version.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168485153/ce90cd2c-87de-4425-9657-3853e7b3684f.jpg/r0_732_2648_2228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg