SA Water to offer funding opportunity for Fleurieu groups, events

news, local-news,

Local groups, events and clubs on the Fleurieu Peninsula looking for funding are invited to partner with SA Water this year for up to $10,000 in financial support. The popular Community Partnerships Program supports not-for-profit projects and events that are focused on environmental sustainability and improving the health and wellbeing of the community. SA Water's acting general manager of strategy, engagement and innovation Sandra Ricci said the successful program has supported more than 50 groups and organisations over recent years. "Water plays a vital role in our society, from maintaining public health and hydration to helping to provide employment and economic development in communities right across the state," Ms Ricci said. "The program is about supporting community groups wanting to use water for the benefit of their local area, and we're putting the call out to hear from as many members of the Fleurieu community as possible." Ms Ricci said last year's program resulted in an amazing variety of projects that made a significant difference. The projects ranged from the installation of a new water storage tank at the Lucindale air strip, to supporting a horticultural therapy program for people of all abilities at the Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium. Ms Ricci said the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a few challenging years for many grassroots events and organisations, and the funding on offer from SA Water may provide some welcome relief. All events and projects must involve water or water use, demonstrate a link to SA Water's vision of delivering water services for a sustainable and healthy SA, and be delivered within the 2022-23 financial year. Applications for the Community Partnerships Program close on April 19, 2022, with funding for the successful recipients to be made available from July 2022. To apply or find out details on eligibility, visit; www.sawater.com.au

