Massive score blowouts in round two of Great Southern women's footy

Round two of Great Southern women's footy unfortunately saw a weekend full of score blowouts, with the closest scoreline being 54 points. Mount Compass and Goolwa/Port Elliot had the honour of playing in the Saturday evening match, hosted by Mount Compass. The Magpies denied the home side a win under lights, defeating the Bulldogs 0.2 (2) to 8.8 (56). Magpies Kalani Bates, Hannah Crump, and Alana Browne all kicked two goals each, while Tayla Hoad and Rachel Wood had singles. Goolwa/Port Elliot's best players were Bates, Amber McKinlay, Lucy Earl, Kerrie-Ann Moon, and Crump. While the Bulldogs did not score a goal, they had some stand-out players including Amy Vitkunas, Caroline Scott, Kiara Upitis, Tyler Rigney Garrett, Chelsea Walker, and Amelia Sartor. The other two matches of the round were played on Sunday at Yankalilla Memorial Park. In the morning game, reigning premiers Willunga steamrolled Victor Harbor, keeping the side scoreless while slotting 26 goals and 18 points of their own. Former Adelaide Crow Courtney Gum bagged seven of the Demons' goal haul, Tamara Page kicked four, Courtney Gutschmidt and Jodie Hunt both had three, Georgia Pennifold, Stellar Remphrey-Pese, and Katrice Turner scored two, and singles went to Rachel Hamlyn, Patty Parry, and Ella Quinn. Willunga's best players were Quinn, Gutschmidt, Ella Radbone, Parry, Gum, and Lauren Buchanan. Victor Harbor's shining lights on a very dull day were Jasmine Bailey, Tegan Yeomans, Natasha Fairhurst, Stacie Findlow, Kirrily Jaeger, and Skye Kartinyeri-Sumner. The afternoons game was between Yankalilla and Strathalbyn, and the away side was far too strong for the hosts. The Tigers kicked just one point all day, while the Roosters were one point short of the ton, 14.15 (99). Rosie Shaw stood up for Strathalbyn, kicking five goals, and Tijana Jokic snagged three, plus Achol Agany, Emma Chapman, Tessa Grant, Tess Huxtable, Kate Sanders, and Morgan Tucker had one each. Strathalbyn's best players were Shaw, Jokic, Katie Ehlers, Grant, Chapman, and Tucker. Some of Yankalilla's highlights came from best players Amelia Bilney, Teagan Stewart, Kimberley Rowe, Demy Zahradnik, Leilani Edwards, and Erin Smith. In the open women this weekend, Willunga hosts Strathalbyn on Saturday evening, then on Sunday Yankalilla faces Mount Compass and McLaren battles Goolwa/Port Elliot at McLaren Vale Sporting Complex.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/d0b58555-9c14-48aa-b499-6bb081eaedec.JPG/r898_448_4840_2675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg