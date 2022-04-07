news, property, goolwa south, real estate view

If you're looking for a coastal getaway or your dream lifestyle home - Don't miss out on this stunning opportunity. The floor plan consists of four bedrooms, three living areas and three bathrooms. The downstairs offers open-plan living at its best, with a modern white kitchen overlooking the dining room with a full glass conservatory, plus a family room and a casual meals area. This big and beautiful room has high raked ceilings and boasts extensive windows bringing the outside in and is complete with a combustion heater for those cosy winter nights. There are two good size bedrooms downstairs, both with ensuite bathrooms. Under the main roof, but just outside you will find an extra rumpus/bunk room, the perfect place for the kids to enjoy and have their own space. Upstairs comprises family room and two more large bedrooms plus a third bathroom. Convenient third toilet and shower are also available for guests. There is an extensive brick garage which is ideal to house the boat/car or can be utilised as a games room. This home has so much character and style, design at its best. A real feature is the position of the staircase which is highlighted through the front glass windows. Inspection is a must to appreciate this seaside residence, which is simply stunning. Adjacent to the South Lakes Golf Course, this large beachside entertainer is only a short stroll to the beach. Positioned perfectly between the beach, golf course and river, it's all here on your doorstep.

