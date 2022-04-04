news, local-news,

The Southern Breakers U15 girls shot to the top of the ladder with their third win from as many games. After a mid-week game against Cove where they won 4-nil (Kayte O'Donnell scored all four goals), the girls took on Flinders University on Sunday. The girls started well with a strong ball out of the midfield by Lucy Boundey to Kayte O'Donnell to test the goalkeeper early. Alannah Andrews and Sophie Andrews were working hard. Ella Keam showed her custom bravery in goal, jumping at the feet of the approaching Flinders' forward and smothering the ball before they could get a shot off. Taylor Perry had one of her best games of her career and played a fantastic game all day. Nila Mohring scored an excellent goal. The ball went back to the midfield where some good vision by Zara Boundey found Kayte O'Donnell up forward again. Lucy Boundey, Estelle Dybala and Ella Bryant combined well in defensive midfield positions and Sophia Moore and Lokke Rennerts also showed excellent skill and temerity to keep Flinders from scoring chances. The Breakers kept up the pressure on the Flinders Uni defence from the start of the second half. Hannah Rowlands made sure the ball fed straight back to the midfield from defence and Zoe Warren ran her heart out to get the girls back into attack. The 1-0 finish was enough to get the points for the Breakers and top spot on the ladder. Next week's game is at home against Salisbury Inter at 10.30am. Other scores U10 Won 6:2 (H. Hogan 4, A. Kolarik 2), U11 Drew 3:3 (J. Cook 2, W. Morris), U14 Won 4:3 (L. Bouzoudis), U17 JPL Boys Lost 5:2 (F. Brunt, T. Parker), U15 Girls won 1:Nil (N. Mohring). The Southern Breakers U11 Boys started the season with a 3-all draw against South Adelaide Panthers at home on Sunday at Breakers Park. The team had a great mix of existing players from the previous season plus new and returning players being Jordan Daniell, Jacob Cook, Jake Halaijian and Hunter Griffith. South Adelaide were up 2-nil at the break. The second half started with another goal to South Adelaide, then momentum changed when Will Morris scored the first goal for Southern Breakers. This produced noticeable efforts from all Southern Breaker players, especially Tate Berresheim and Jacob Cook. The next two goals were scored by Jacob Cook, who read the play, being in the right place at the right time to make it 3-all. The final score reflected the efforts that was expended by both teams. A great game noted by both teams' coaches and management. The Southern Breakers Under 10's mixed team achieved a fantastic win, 6-2, against South Adelaide White playing at home, for the first match of the season. The first goal was scored by Hunter Hogan. This was soon matched with a goal from South Adelaide, only for Hunter to respond again with a second goal. Players in defence included Ruby Keam, Indigo Grocke and Harvey Rowlands worked together brilliantly. Half time score was 2-2. Mid field players, Flynn, Phoenix, Hunter and Lincoln's passing was excellent with centre-forward Ajay Kolarik scoring two goals in the second half. Breakers goalkeeper, Jaxson Micklethwaite executed some amazing saves. Pocket rocket, Hunter scored another two goals making the final score 6-2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/c9d2c00b-f069-41f6-b183-691e2175d788.jpg/r0_510_1170_1171_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg