news, local-news,

Saturday, March 26 began bright and sunny as the sailors rigged up at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club. The club had a good fleet of 15 boats on the water and everyone was keen to get in some faster racing after last week's difficult light breeze during the annual Boomer Dash. Most of the regulars were there, with a visitor: Mick McGuire's young relative sailed on Mick's Taipan 5.7 'Chongololo' - they sailed three up with Samantha Blight and achieved fourth in race two. It was the last of the exciting Championship Races for the season, and everyone was out on the water well before the starting sequence began. The two races in Division 1 were won by the always fast Stingrays since neither of the Arrows were there. Steve Adams and Layla Porteous (12) on 'Cutting Edge' beating Vice - Commodore Craig and Leanne Pearsons for first in both races, followed by the Nacras: Kai McCallum (17) and Bodhi Porteous (15) on 'Makani' in third for race one; and Rob Martin and Colin Grundy 'Waitpinga' in third for race two. Division 2 also sailed two races. Commodore Tony Gluyas on his Laser 'No More Mr Nice Guy' only just beat Paul Hawkins on his Laser '5 O'Clock Somewhere' because Paul capsized part way through race one, allowing Tony to get in front. In third place was Trinity Woodley (19) on the Laser Radial 'Lani', managing to beat the ACs on handicap, her first placing on the Laser for the season. In race two, Paul Hawkins won, Tony Gluyas was second, and Jody Martin on her AC 'Violent Crumple' came third. It was an excellent finish to the Championship Series and results will be announced at the Presentation Dinner at the end of the season on April 30. If you're interested in sailing with the club on Saturdays, or becoming involved in a learn to sail program run by the club's Discover Sailing Centre, call 8552 4837 or visit their website vhyc.com.au for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/15f118f5-9876-46d2-bfb0-84d97653845b.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg