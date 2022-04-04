  1. Home
The U12 boys team from the Great Southern Amateur Basketball Association won the state championship

PRIDE OF GREAT SOUTHERN: The Under 12 state basketball champions.

The under 12 boys team from the Great Southern Amateur Basketball Association (GSABA) won the state championship.

The Slammers boys went 6-0 on the weekend and secured the flag with an overtime win in the grand final over Eastern Hills Hornets.

En-route to the title, the boys beat teams from Port Augusta, Whyalla, Strathalbyn, Mildura, and Eastern Hills.

It capped a 14-game winning streak by the team that also saw carnival championships at St Clair and at the Yorkes carnival in February.

The locals from Great Southern had a great run at state champs, which included the coveted Spooner Trophy awarded to the country association with the most Division 1 wins at the state championships carnival.

This follows the efforts of other GSABA under age teams and Strathalbyn basketball at State Country Basketball championships last month .

The under 14 Slammers teams and the under 18 Slammers side made grand finals, while Strathalbyn had ultimate success in under 18 Boys Division 2, under 14 Girls Division 1 and under 14 Boys Division 5.

In under 14 Boys Division 4, Light defeated Great Southern 44-26. In under 14 Boys Division 5 Strathalbyn defeated Broken Hill 54-29.

