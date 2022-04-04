The U12 boys team from the Great Southern Amateur Basketball Association won the state championship
The under 12 boys team from the Great Southern Amateur Basketball Association (GSABA) won the state championship.
The Slammers boys went 6-0 on the weekend and secured the flag with an overtime win in the grand final over Eastern Hills Hornets.
En-route to the title, the boys beat teams from Port Augusta, Whyalla, Strathalbyn, Mildura, and Eastern Hills.
It capped a 14-game winning streak by the team that also saw carnival championships at St Clair and at the Yorkes carnival in February.
The locals from Great Southern had a great run at state champs, which included the coveted Spooner Trophy awarded to the country association with the most Division 1 wins at the state championships carnival.
This follows the efforts of other GSABA under age teams and Strathalbyn basketball at State Country Basketball championships last month .
The under 14 Slammers teams and the under 18 Slammers side made grand finals, while Strathalbyn had ultimate success in under 18 Boys Division 2, under 14 Girls Division 1 and under 14 Boys Division 5.
In under 14 Boys Division 4, Light defeated Great Southern 44-26. In under 14 Boys Division 5 Strathalbyn defeated Broken Hill 54-29.
