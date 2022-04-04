news, local-news,

The under 12 boys team from the Great Southern Amateur Basketball Association (GSABA) won the state championship. The Slammers boys went 6-0 on the weekend and secured the flag with an overtime win in the grand final over Eastern Hills Hornets. En-route to the title, the boys beat teams from Port Augusta, Whyalla, Strathalbyn, Mildura, and Eastern Hills. It capped a 14-game winning streak by the team that also saw carnival championships at St Clair and at the Yorkes carnival in February. The locals from Great Southern had a great run at state champs, which included the coveted Spooner Trophy awarded to the country association with the most Division 1 wins at the state championships carnival. This follows the efforts of other GSABA under age teams and Strathalbyn basketball at State Country Basketball championships last month . The under 14 Slammers teams and the under 18 Slammers side made grand finals, while Strathalbyn had ultimate success in under 18 Boys Division 2, under 14 Girls Division 1 and under 14 Boys Division 5. In under 14 Boys Division 4, Light defeated Great Southern 44-26. In under 14 Boys Division 5 Strathalbyn defeated Broken Hill 54-29.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/04f1d334-e7f2-46d8-81b8-43ef13843947.jpeg/r90_139_2707_1618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg