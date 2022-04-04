news, local-news,

The sun was shining on netball this weekend. While I personally think all League games should be at 3pm, the one advantage of having a few clubs with 1.30pm starts is that I get to see a few games each week. I picked three out of four games for me this week. Not bad for the start of the season! Myponga v McLaren Vale - I felt for Myponga this week. COVID wreaked havoc with their senior players and this certainly had an impact on all their senior team's abilities to play at their best. Myponga were without goalie Kasey Clark. Great to see young Tara Hutchinson make her League debut for Myponga. The strength of McLaren's Veasey and Guley was too much. McLaren Vale won 60-23. Mount Compass v Willunga - Willunga as expected had a strong start to the season with a convincing win against Mount Compass. Compass have a few new faces in their League team and was nice to see young Summa Hooper given the opportunity to take the League court again this year. As always, the Willunga defence of Scarpantoni and experience of Williams will make it very hard for all goalies this year. Willunga won 60-36. Strathalbyn v Goolwa - I predicted a closer game, but as always, Strathalbyn are a team that will continue to surprise me. I was excited to see Kim Cutting back on the court for Strathalbyn and it was great to see Natasha Abbott return to the court after a few years away from the game. Goolwa are a very young team and they still managed to put a decent score on the board without playing coach Kylie Jarrett. She would be very proud of their game. Strathalbyn won 56-41. Victor Harbor v Langhorne Creek - Victor Harbor's new coach Kelly White would be very happy with this start to the season. A new look Victor team did not disappoint and it was a very high scoring game. Langhorne Creek was another club severely impacted by COVID this week and were without playing coach Brooke Tonkin and half of their team. What it did mean is that it gave the club an opportunity to utilise some of their young talent. Rookies making their League debut were Stella Hall, Lily Wood and Ranii Dewhurst. Victor Harbor won 71 to 45. Round 2 kicks off and I will get to see what the Yankalilla Young guns put on the court this week. Yankalilla will play host to McLaren Vale who are coming off a strong win in round 1. Yankalilla coach Kelly Madden will be hoping that the speed through her mid court will be take it right up to the McLaren girls. She will also be relying on young Kayla Ellis' pressure in defence. McLaren Vale for the win by 12. Goolwa will take on Victor Harbor at home and will probably find this week tough going. While Victor aren't the team of old, they have proven already that they will be a team not to be underestimated this year. With 'Team Taylors' in defence, Victor will be too strong for the young Goolwa girls. Victor Harbor to win by 28. Willunga needs to keep building this season and even though they had a good win against Mount Compass, they should not go into Saturday's game against Strathalbyn thinking it's going to be an easy one. Willunga have the best goalies in the competition in Amy Bull and Nicole Lander and Strathalbyn will need to stop the ball getting into the goal circle. Willunga to win by 16. Mount Compass should be hoping for some improvement this week when they play Myponga at home. Myponga should be back to their full team and let's hope that their girls are feeling fit and ready. Myponga's strength will be their defensive pressure and if Emma Haskett and Melissa Hedger are on their 'A' game then it will be very hard for the Compass attack to get a big score. Myponga to win by 7. Langhorne Creek will be happy to have the bye and get their team back training on the court this week.

