Round one kicked off on Saturday in the Great Southern Football League with Willunga getting a scare from Mount Compass in the last term, but hung on to win by 10 points. Victor Harbor pulled off the shock of the round defeating last year's grand finalists Langhorne Creek by 12 points. A scintillating first term shocked the Hawks, as the youthful Roos banged on seven goals. Langhorne Creek did have few out due to COVID and this is sure to impact clubs as the season goes on. Encounter Bay and Strathalbyn won comfortably over Yankalilla and Goolwa/Port Elliot, while McLaren had a good last quarter to run away from Myponga/Sellicks by 39 points. Round two has some great games and this will be the theme of 2022. There will be none better than Encounter Bay against Langhorne Creek. Could the Hawks start season 22, zip - two? Tarca kicked eight goals last week for the Bays and is a fantastic inclusion, along with Brown. Pettitt roves well to Callum Tonkin and Marshall and Davis-Neale are dangerous up forward. Clifford is in great touch for the Hawks and Blackwell, Perrey and Scott Tonkin know how to get touches. Kiss of Death - Encounter Bay by 7 points. Willunga and Strathalbyn never deliver a bad game. Both are flying after good round one wins and with Ben Simounds in 10 goal form, the Roosters will be hard to stop. Adam Clark, Wright and Clamp are top players for Strath and will need to be at their best to stop Nye, Hutchens, Meigel and Lawton. Kiss of Death - Willunga by 2 points. Mount Compass host Myponga/Sellicks and the Dogs are not finished yet as a flag contender. Hunter leads from the front for the Dogs, Pinyon is a powerhouse, while Boots, Dix and Heatley play more than their roles. Mudlarks, the Kennedy brothers, Chalmers and Kempster will make the Dogs earn every kick Kiss Of Death - Mount Compass by 13 points. Goolwa/Port Elliot take on a confident Victor Harbor. Elmes and Basham are a force for the Roos up forward and McKinnon gives the drive, along with Harry Vincent, Zac Dowling, Lachlan Borrillo and Treloar. The Magpies will bounce back from last week and it will be off the back of Wilson-King, DeKoning, Luke Wilson, Krakouer, Logan Payne and Charlie Steele. Kiss of Death - Victor Harbor by 19 points. McLaren's Daniels, Mutton and Grimley and Lachlan Mathews will be too strong for the Tigers, although Jack Fitzgerald, Weir, Hogben and Matt Wilson do not quit. Kiss of Death - McLaren by 31 points. On a picture-perfect day and manicured surface, there was an air of anticipation from the home crowd as Victor hosted last year's grand finalists, Langhorne Creek. Victor took the early initiative and made the most of the slight breeze to the northern end by banging on seven unanswered goals through Elmes, Bartram, Borrillo, Basham and Harry Vincent with his first senior goal. Lang was supplying long kicks to the forward line, Treloar was battling Cleggett in the ruck and McKinnon was winning plenty of footy. As expected, the Hawks fought back, with Perrey gaining touches and the Hawks trying to maintain possession to slow Victor's quick ball movement. The visitors kicked the first three of the second quarter through Cleggett, Blackwell and Dominish. Victor maintained their high intensity around the contest, Creek had now matched it. Two more Creek goals from Katinyeri and Cleggett were countered by Basham's two against the tide and breeze to maintain a handy four goal lead at the long break. However, Victor had lost Williams and Lang for the day and were going to have to dig deep in warm conditions and down to one player on the bench for the second half. Elmes signalled his much-appreciated return to the club with two more vital goals in the third, including a very tough shot from the boundary, Zac Dowling was relishing his shift into the midfield winning plenty of the footy. For the visitors Blackwell was now starting to find the footy, Saunders, Helyar and O'Dea had also lifted for Creek. It resulted ultimately in a three goals to two term for the Creek with Tasman Follett continuing the long family tradition of scoring when most needed. With the lead down to three straight kicks, it was a question of character for the Victor side, as injuries was taking a toll on rotations. An early goal to Dominish was a worry for the home supporters, but it was negated by a quick snap goal again from Lachy Borrillo. An arm wrestle for 10 minutes of desperate football from both sides was enthralling as the result hung in the balance. It was not only the veterans who stood up led by Yeomans, McKinnon, Elmes and Bramley, but young guys like Dowling, Borrillo, Vincent, Martin and Brook that were able to lock the ball in the home side's forward half for long periods and secure a well earned two-goal win. One major difference this season is depth, the Reserves posted an awesome 10-goal win and are putting plenty of pressure on spots in the A Grade side. Compass hosted Willunga for the season opener with Hunter back to lead the club and newcomers Ward and Hand playing their first game with new coach Manhood at the helm. Willunga, going with a slight southerly breeze opened the scoring account first with a point then a goal from Nye. Seconds later Boots put Compass on the board with a point following soon after with a goal. Goals for Willunga came from Lawton with 2 while Bass and Nye chipped in with 1 each. Alexopoulos stemmed much of the Compass attempts to go forward, while Nye gave Willunga the drive. Hann and Z Vitkunas attempted to give life to the Compass forwards and midfield but their efforts were all too often stymied. Quarter time score Willunga 5-3 to Compass 1-1. Willunga were first to goal via Hoffmann following a series of frees in pack scrummages. After much turmoil and perseverance Z Vitkunas goaled on the run as Compass continued to scrap the ball forward making what ever use of the wind available. With heavy tackling and tight checking, it was difficult for either team to get the upper hand. When Compass made a comeback, Willunga were able to do enough to maintain their lead. Goal scorers for Compass were Boots with 2 and Z Vitkunas and Pinyon threading one each and Haskett, Standfield, Renney kicked one each for Willunga. Renney, with fast moves through the forward line and Hoffmann hard in the packs stood out for Willunga while Heatley, Hunter and Simons were doing their share to keep Compass in the game. Half time score Willunga 9-6 to Compass 6-4. Compass were the first out of the blocks with Boots marking and goaling within the first couple of minutes. Willunga responded with a string of points as the Compass defence in Creek, Brokenshire, Heatley and McKenzie hassled their way out of trouble. Eventually, it was Nye snapping a goal in the square, got Willunga going. Standfield and Bass each goaled for Willunga while Pinion scored the only other goal for Compass. Hutchens for Willunga had a busy term as did Dix and T Vitkunas for Compass. Third quarter scores were Willunga 12-11 to Compass 8-7. Boots, taking a well-placed handball from Groves, gave Compass the start they needed by finishing off a nice snap for goal. Z Vitkunas followed with another after being clothes lined about 25 metres out. "Game on", one might say! However, Willunga put in the expected response, but missed game sealing chances. With just a couple of goals between the teams, the crowd was starting to warm to the occasion. Finally, it was Lawton who broke the ice by scoring the vital goal that might clinch the game for Willunga. Renney followed suit to just keep the game in Willunga's favour, but with Z Vitkunas kicking 2 goals and Pinon one, Compass got to within a goal keeping the game open through to the end. Final score was Willunga 14-13 to Compass 13-9. The return of Jake Tarca was the tonic Encounter Bay needed as he kicked eight goals to lead the Bays to a 77 point victory against Yankalilla. The Bays led all day with Pettitt, Callum Tonkin, Brown and Davis playing well. For the Tigers, Jack Fitzgerald played well, as did Angus Weir, Irwin, Matt Wilson and Hogben. After a tight first term, McLaren ran out convincing winners against Myponga/Sellicks. McLaren with Mutton, Grimley and Jackson Daniels in the forward line they had targets and could score more easily than the Mudlarks. Lachlan Mathews, Tyson Brown, Merrett and Lawrie were also good contributors for McLaren. Sam and Ben Kennedy, Chalmers, Kempster, Kelly and Clarke will be key players for the Mudlarks in 2022 as they will push teams to the brink and had moments against a McLaren team that is expected to run deep in the finals. The final margin was 39 points. The Roosters were too strong for Goolwa/Port Elliot with Ben Simounds bagging 10 goals. Adam Clark, Riley Clamp, Wright, Redden and Marc Elliott all led the smart Strathalbyn team to win comfortably over the Magpies by 107 points. The Magpies had some outstanding talent on the oval in Logan Payne, Charlie Steele, Luke Wilson, Wilson-King and DeKoning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/e77af4e5-db94-4dd4-874e-e17871ebab19.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg