The fate of the Encounter Bikeway is still not decided. The City of Victor Harbor has provided a copy of the consultation findings to key stakeholders and no further action will be taken on the project until the outcome of Alexandrina Council's Encounter Bikeway consultation is available for consideration. In 2016, the City of Victor Harbor developed the Victor Harbor Bicycle Strategy. The Strategy identified key issues for the Encounter Bikeway between Hindmarsh Road and the council boundary. Environment and Infrastructure Kathy Hayter said three realignment options, plus the existing alignment were presented to council in May 2021. "Noting it is a premier cycling/walking experience, consultation found that there are many stakeholders keenly interested in the Encounter Bikeway realignment. There was a clear preference for the Bikeway to be taken off-road," Ms Hayter said. The popularity ranking of the options according to community response is: 1. Rail Corridor (Option 2) 201 responses in support, 2. Road Reserve (Option 1) 185 responses in support, 3. Existing Alignment (Option 3) 145 responses in support and 4. Combination 41 responses in support of combining elements from more than one option

