SA Water is offering funding of up to $10,000 for groups and clubs in the state, as part of the utility's yearly Community Partnerships Program. The grassroots program supports not for profit projects and events focused on environmental sustainability and improving the health and wellbeing of the community. SA Water's Acting General Manager of Strategy, Engagement and Innovation Sandra Ricci said the successful program had supported more than 50 groups and organisations over the years. "Water plays a vital role in our society, from maintaining public health and hydration to helping to provide employment and economic development in communities right across the state," Sandra said. Applications for the Community Partnerships Program close on April 19. Funding under the program will become available to the successful recipients from July, 2022. To apply, visit sawater.com.au.

