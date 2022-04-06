news, local-news,

Men's Sheds are making a difference to the wellbeing of men throughout Australia and The Shed on Hindmarsh Island has received a much needed boost. Life in regional communities can at times become lonely and depressing, especially for those who have experienced a life-changing event, however help is at hand on the Fleurieu Peninsula where a charitable donation is changing lives. Thanks to a $9500 donation by the Freemasons of SA & NT through its benevolent arm, Masonic Charities, a fledgling community centre, The Shed, will advance development plans to create a viable long-term space to improve the mental health and general well-being of its members. The Corinthian Lodge at Goolwa made an additional donation of $550. This will be used to purchase consumables and was a very welcome donation on top of the Masonic Charities donation to bring the total to more than $10,000. The Coorong Quays Boat Shed was officially launched in February 2021 as an inclusive workshop space in a disused galvanised iron shed at the marina on Hindmarsh Island, Goolwa with membership open to all. With the closest Men's Sheds at Victor Harbor and Strathalbyn, the need for a community shed at Hindmarsh Island/Goolwa was identified by a small group of dedicated volunteers to improve mental health, prevent and relieve social isolation and advance the health and well-being of its members. The Shed, a registered charity affiliated with the Australian Men's Shed Association, includes a workshop equipped with tools and machinery for the construction, repair, finishing or restoration of projects in timber and metal. Members can work with one another on their own projects or on community work in collaboration with local not-for-profit organisations. Donations from groups like the Freemasons assist in upgrading or replacing equipment and providing secure, safe and practical storage for The Shed, which is seeing a steady growth in membership. David Booker, the Grand Master of the Freemasons of SA & NT said The Shed was a worthy grant recipient given the benefits it provided in addressing health and wellbeing, and helping people to once again become valued and productive members of their community. "This project shares many of the same aims as Freemasonry, including good old-fashioned mateship and valuing the importance of being productive and contributing to society," Mr Booker said. "The Shed provides an opportunity for social engagement and important project-based activities for Hindmarsh Island and Goolwa residents, particularly those who now find themselves on their own and perhaps lonely and depressed, with little to do. "This can provide a real boost to their mental health and general well-being, and is a win for everyone in the community." The Shed chairman John Phillips welcomed the financial support from Freemasons, having also established positive relationships with other groups in the community. "The upgrade of The Shed, along with our partnerships with community organisations, better enable us to use our skills and expertise to assist the broader community," Mr Phillips said. "We would not be in a position to turn The Shed into a fully operational one without the generous grant from Masonic Charities Trust." A cheque presentation and morning tea was be held at The Shed on Hindmarsh Island on Friday, April 1. To learn more about Masonic Charities, visit https://masoniccharities.com.au/ For more about Community and Men's Sheds, visit https://mensshed.org/ Masonic Charities is a benevolent arm of the Freemasons of SA & NT. Freemasonry constantly turns its eyes to, and focusses on, the needs of others. Freemasonry is one of the world's oldest and largest non-religious, non-political, fraternal and charitable organisations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/1c41fd2c-bd79-48a6-972a-3997e29cf28c.jpg/r0_12_4049_2300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg