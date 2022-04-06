Discover what's on across the Fleurieu: from Apr 7, 2022

news, local-news,

Doggy day Bring dog to school day Fri, Apr 8. Investigator College, 8.30am-9.30am. The college is hosting a 'Bring your dog to school' event. In an effort to re-engage parents, parents and well-behaved dogs on a lead are invited into the 'quad' to reconnect. Encounter flags Flag raising ceremony Fri, Apr 8. Soldiers Memorial Gardens, Victor Harbor, 4pm. The Encounter Celebrations Committee will host its annual flag raising ceremony. The event marks the historic meeting between captains Matthew Flinders and Nicolas Baudin in Encounter Bay waters in 1802. Kids' literacy Yankalilla Library Sprouts Fri, Apr 8. Rapid Bay Primary School, 9.30am-10.30am. Read books, sing along and engage in different activities each week that promote early literacy development, socialising, science discovery, maths, creativity and fun. Bookings essential via Rapid Bay Primary School 8598 4062. Enquiries via 8558 2043 or library@yankalilla.sa.gov.au. Farmers market Find fresh produce Sat, Apr 9. Grosvenor Gardens, Victor Harbor, 8am-12.30pm. Visitors to the market can enjoy a great coffee, taste wine, and enjoy breakfasts or brunch made on site from the best regional produce. Featuring great live musicians. Classic cars Cars 'n' Coffee meet Sun, Apr 10. McDonald's Victor Harbor. The Cars 'n' Coffee group that meet on the second Sunday of the month, rain or shine, are big on nostalgia. They have organised a "drive, not a race" honouring the 1936 Grand Prix that was held on a circuit around Victor Harbor. Beachside sales Victor Harbor Beachside Market Sun, Apr 10. The Esplanade, Victor Harbor, 9am-4pm. The Esplanade comes alive with the hustle and bustle of stall holders setting up their wares, the happy chatter of people foraging for unique items, live music and the aroma of coffee wafting through the salty air. Stores vary from Bric a brac to fashion, tools, beauty products, jewellery, hot food, and coffee. Food waste Manage food waste responsibly Mon, Apr 11. Sunset room, South Lakes Golf Club, Goolwa South, 12pm. Are you an owner or manager of a food business in the Alexandrina Council precinct? You and your key staff are invited to attend a lunch and discussion on the resources available to help you reduce your waste going to landfill. Hosted by Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority, Plastics Free SA and The Fleurieu Environment Centre. Free event. Women's network McLaren Vale dinner Tue, Apr 12. Mick O'Shea's Irish Pub, Hackham. The Women in Business McLaren Vale/Southern Suburbs chapter will resume face-to-face events with a dinner at Mick O'Shea's Irish Pub. For more information visit www.wibnetwork.com.au or phone Carolyn on 0435 432 203.

