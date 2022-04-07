news, local-news,

Victor Harbor High School student Ashley Jansen-Batchelor has a need for speed and knows how to handle it. The 14-year-old has capped off his 125cc Speedway racing career with 3rd place in The Australian Speedway 125cc Individual Championship. Ashley competed in what was the most hotly contested Australian Championship in a number of years with 16 riders from all over Australia competing. This Championship was delayed more than 12 months due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ashley had a great night over his five heats progressing straight through to the final with only one point separating each of the top four riders and no single rider had won every one of their heats. "Any one of the top four riders could have come away with the win, it was that even." Ashley said. In the end NSW's Beau Bailey come away with the win followed by WA's Mitch Mcdermit, SA's Ashley Jansen-Batchelor and SA's Harry Saddler. "I am really happy to have made the podium at an Australian Championship and is really a dream come true," he said. "It was great to finish my 125cc racing career on a high. I had not done a lot of 125cc racing this season so to finish in third place is really something I am very happy with. "It's not everyday you get to say you are Australia's number three at your chosen sport, so I would like to thank everyone that has helped get me here over the years, it means a lot to me." Ashley along with team mate Harry Saddler finished in second place in The Best Pairs Australian Championship the following day. Ashley will now focus on 250cc racing with the Australian Championships to be held in December 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/1b2dd2e2-6261-43aa-87d4-f863b511e6a5.JPG/r0_8_1440_822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg