At Flinders University Rural and Remote Health SA (FRRHSA) education and research aims to equip the next generation of leaders and innovators with the skill, commitment and vision to protect vulnerable communities and advance health outcomes. The university strives to improve the health of communities through the transformative power of education, research and health care. The FRRHSA Community Partnership Grant is one way of investing in local rural communities. The Rotary Club of Victor Harbor is one of many beneficiaries to this scheme for their project, Café Crozier. FRRHSA spokesperson said Rotary Victor Harbor was a service club which had operated in Victor Harbor since 1947. "It has a solid history of effective project management and grant management to support projects for the community of Victor Harbor. The club works within the community by fund raising for community projects and by members volunteering to work on those projects to improve the lives of all within Victor Harbor," FRRHSA spokesperson said. "Projects include building community infrastructure, maintaining community facilities, supporting local community groups with funds and expertise and environmental projects such as native revegetation." The Rotary Club of Victor Harbor were recipients of one of 13 Flinders Rural and Remote Health Community Partnership Grants across the Flinders rural footprint in South Australia and have received $500 to assist their community project. "Café Crozier is a local initiative of several community groups. It is a monthly event, providing a free meal on a Sunday night for up to 50 homeless or disadvantaged people with volunteers collecting those that need transport to the venue," FRRHSA spokesperson said. "Volunteers also cook, serve and clean up after each event. "Rotary Victor Harbor has committed to participating in organising and working at Cafe Crozier for three of those months during 2021-22. Rotary Victor Harbor fund the purchase of ingredients and cook the meal at a local church venue with three members volunteering up to four hours of their time each roster. "The menu is planned by the volunteer who has offered to cook and seasonal dishes are prepared." Rotary Club of Victor Harbor spokesperson said meals at Cafe Crozier were good quality home cooked meals with meat dishes, lots of vegetables and desserts such as apple pie, bread and butter puddings, custards, fruit and ice cream. "This is a much-needed service for many who need not only the nutrition, but also the social contact," the spokesperson said. FRRHSA operates in rural and remote community contexts that are geographically and culturally diverse. "Our communities are unique and effective partnerships are vital to building their capacity, particularly the future health workforce, and ensures that local knowledge is incorporated into our activities," FRRHSA spokesperson said. "These partnerships are also fundamental to educating our students and ensuring graduate outcomes meet community need." Grants of up to $2000 will be funded to support those parties that facilitate beneficial outcomes for local rural and regional communities within the local government areas of Flinders University Rural and Remote Health SA located campuses. They are in the Riverland - District Council of Loxton and Waikerie; Renmark Paringa Council; Berri Barmera Council, Barossa -Barossa Council; Light Regional Council, Hills Mallee Fleurieu - Adelaide Hills Council; City of Onkaparinga; Mount Barker Council; Murray, Bridge Council; Alexandrina Council; Victor Harbor Council; District Council of Yankalilla; Kangaroo Island Council; District Council of Karoonda East Murray; Mid Murray Council, Greater Green Triangle - Naracoorte Lucindale Council; Wattle Range Council; District Council of Grant; City of Mt Gambier; Southern Grampians Shire. The aim is to build the health and wellbeing capacity in a rural community, to assist in improving education capacity of a rural community, to engage the community more effectively with staff/students of local rural campuses and to assist a program to develop/deliver an activity of benefit to the community.

