Great Southern dynamic duo makes SA's AFLW under 18s squad

news, local-news,

Two Great Southern young guns have been named in South Australia's squad for the remainder of the AFL Women's Under 18 National Championships. Shae Archbold, who plays for Willunga, and Jemma Ellis, of Yankalilla, were selected in the squad of 29 girls who are set to represent their home state. The girls were the only two South Adelaide Football Club representatives picked. South Australia's first game in this phase of the schedule is against Western Australia at 10.30am this Sunday, April 10 at Thebarton Oval. The state's next game will be played as an AFL curtain raiser at Adelaide Oval at 1.10pm on Saturday, April 16 against Vic Country. The final game will be at 12.15pm AEST on Friday, April 22, when they take on the Allies (NSW/ACT/NT/Tas) at Avalon Airport Oval at Werribee, Victoria. The matches are set to be live streamed, with details released closer to match day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/bfc19d31-ed1d-4bc0-8257-93560e53fbb4.jpg/r0_29_2768_1593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg