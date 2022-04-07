news, local-news,

South Australian RSL sub-branches and local councils can apply for one-off grants from the Malinauskas Labor Government to support the delivery of COVID-safe Anzac Day Dawn Services in 2022. Delivering on an election commitment, funding of up to $10,000 will be retrospectively provided to eligible organisations or councils (where RSL sub-branches no longer operate). Funding may be used for expenses associated with meeting COVID-Safe requirements such as hiring additional marshals, funding road closures, ticketing, seating, marquees or assistance with COVID Safe management plans. The grant funds will be administered through the RSL SA State Branch. Victor Harbor Sub Branch president Kent Johncock had been working on the possibility of a grant with State Branch RSL CEO. "We are looking on whether we qualify for any assistance, as our COVID Management Plan is different to most in the city," Mr Johncock said. In order to receive funding, eligible sub-branches and local councils must submit relevant receipts or evidence of payment of invoices to the RSL SA State Branch by Friday, May 13, 2022. The RSL SA State Branch will submit a grant application for the total amount of funding to Veterans SA no later than Friday, May 27, 2022. State Minister for Veterans Affairs Geoff Brock said Anzac Day was an important way for local communities across the state to come together to acknowledge and pay their respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. "In the past two years we've seen dawn services across the State cancelled because of the added cost and resourcing associated with staging a COVID-Safe event and we don't want that to happen again. "This funding will ensure South Australians will have the opportunity to come together again and remember our Anzacs," Mr Brock said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/6e547581-db96-4594-af81-4725c77898c2.jpg/r3_245_4798_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg