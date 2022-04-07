recommended,

Home is our sanctuary and we are often looking at ways to integrate pleasure and functionality to make it a comfortable space for all the occupants. Australian homeowners are identifying the benefits of creating purposeful, separate hubs around the home as a result of adapting to the changing circumstances of the past two years. In the Fleurieu Peninsula Home & Lifestyle Magazine we take a closer look at how our homes are becoming more flexible and discover some emerging trends in our interior design requirements. The magazine also offers some tips on becoming more sustainable in your home as well at looking at how you can create a 'smarter' home without looking like a cartoon family from the space age. "Having a home automation system doesn't have to mean you are living like The Jetsons," says Tim Fant, Offer Manager at Clipsal. "It just means your tech is programmed to help you more easily reach your goals, like connecting with family, being more energy efficient, staying safe and secure, or making life more comfortable and convenient. "To get it right, you need a whole of home approach that can be scaled and adapted to meet your changing needs. As new products come onto the market to do just this, now is the best time to start or re-evaluate your home automation," he adds. Also in the magazine we hear from local real estate agents Warrick Thorpe and Joanne Dean who provide an insight into the current mood in both buying and selling homes. "After a hesitant start at the beginning of the covid outbreak, our market has gone from strength to strength, prices have increased by a huge percentage and demand has increased immensely - this all means homes sell quickly," said Joanne. "And it also means that buyers need to ensure they are in the best position and ready to buy." Both Joanne and Warrick share some tips on how you can prepare for either circumstance.

