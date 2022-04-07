Rebekha Sharkie clears up voting record, vows to always put Mayo first

news, local-news,

As the independent member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie has always prided herself on delivering the best possible outcomes for her federal electorate. Ms Sharkie said her voting record has never been guided by "faceless men" in major parties, with community needs always in the forefront of her mind. Using extensive consultation and thorough research, the Mayo MP said she often puts forward amendments for the government of the day to consider to help strengthen and improve Bills on the floor of the House. "Consultation means listening to the community and taking into account the impact of any piece of legislation on every person in Mayo," Ms Sharkie said. "As an MP without affiliation to a major party, I do not vote with or against the government or the Opposition. I vote for Mayo - every single time. "I do not need to toe party lines. I do not listen to faceless men. I am guided by a simple notion - if the Bill is good for the people of Mayo, I support it. If it is not, I do not." The vast majority of legislation in Parliament is considered non-controversial, and is passed by both the government and Opposition without a vote. During the 46th Parliament between 2019 and 2022, Ms Sharkie has voted on 232 Bill and Substantive Motions and Bill Amendments. As of April this year, Ms Sharkie's voting record during the aforementioned time period has leaned slightly in favour of the Federal Government (57.76 per cent), compared to the Opposition (42.24 per cent). In total, there were 819 motions in the House of Representatives as part of the 46th Parliament. More than 30 per cent of those motions were 'gag motions' to prevent debate - the most of any type between 2019 and 2022. Ms Sharkie said she is a firm supporter of freedom of debate in Parliament, and has overwhelmingly voted against gag motions, regardless of party. She will continue to vote against gag motions to allow Members of Parliament to speak freely, regardless of which party forms government following the 2022 Federal Election.

