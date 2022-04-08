news, local-news,

The Probus Club of Victor Harbor/Granite Island went to the sky and experienced what is best in the Barossa Valley. Fifty members had a lot of fun and enjoyed making new friendships. Eight members floated over the caravan park early in the morning in a hot air balloon and from the sky saw the magnificent Barossa Valley and beyond. Probus Club of Victor Harbor spokesperson said activities included a pipe organ recital in Tanunda. "One of our members actually built and installed this pipe organ which came from the Adelaide Town Hall. "The annual Petanque competition was competitive and the Barossa and Districts Club joined us for a Happy Hour and tea on Sunday night," the spokesperson said. The club had a full itinerary with the ice-cream lady arriving on her bike, trips to the Lavender Farm, Seppeltsfield, Carl Lindner Jaguar Collection, Chocolate Company, Maggie Beers Farm Shop and Anlaby Station near Kapunda.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/ad8b539a-e165-4a47-92c9-9681eb8d55c1.jpg/r0_47_1024_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg