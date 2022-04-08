news, local-news,

The Probus Club of Victor Harbor/Granite Island went to the sky and experienced what is best of the Barossa Valley. The club visited the Barossa Valley for their annual caravan and cabin Odyssey. Fifty members had a lot of fun and enjoyed making new friendships. Eight members floated over the caravan park early in the morning in a hot air balloon and from the sky saw the magnificent Barossa Valley and beyond, while others peacefully slept in their warm beds. Probus Club of Victor Harbor spokesperson said activities included a pipe organ recital in Tanunda. "One of our members actually built and installed this pipe organ which came from the Adelaide Town Hall," the spokesperson said. "The annual Petanque competition was as competitive as usual and the Barossa and Districts Club joined us for a Happy Hour and tea on Sunday night." The club had a full itinerary with the ice-cream lady arriving on her bike with a special treat and then trips to the Lavender Farm, Seppeltsfield, Carl Lindner Jaguar Collection, Chocolate Company, Maggie Beers Farm Shop and Anlaby Station near Kapunda. "Of course there was also a trip to a couple of wineries, for our wine appreciation group," the spokesperson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/ad8b539a-e165-4a47-92c9-9681eb8d55c1.jpg/r0_47_1024_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg