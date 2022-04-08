Open day and plant sale at Nangawooka

news, local-news,

The Friends of Nangawooka Flora Reserve and the Australian Plant Society (Fleurieu Branch) held a very successful Plant Sale and Open Day on March 27. The reserve looked magnificent thanks to the efforts of the energetic volunteers. Lots of flowers are starting as Autumn approaches and plants such as Callistemons, Correas, Banksias and Acacias are well into showing their colours. The weather was perfect and people were out bright and early to enjoy it. The smell of the BBQ was enticing and that and the coffee and cake stall was well patronised. The plant growers who attended were very pleased with sales and the visitors were grateful for all the advice offered. Many people took advantage of the free soil testing and some were quite surprised by the variations shown in their garden profiles. The Friends of Nangawooka Flora Reserve said the money raised was going towards continued labelling throughout the reserve. "Our thanks to all who attended and to the volunteers for the time they put in to the Reserve. There will be another Plant Sale and Open Day in early September with possibly two or three more growers selling a wider range of plants," the spokesperson said. "Just a reminder the Reserve is open at all times and is a beautiful place to walk, to watch the birds, to have a BYO cuppa in the gazebo or to enjoy the floral display that changes every season. "Children will love the winding paths - a perfect place for Hide and Seek."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/3f26f2bd-0417-470f-8f54-497984ad9f3e.jpg/r131_0_917_444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg