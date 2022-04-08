news, local-news,

There are so many hidden secrets on the Fleurieu Peninsula and on the western Fleurieu, Ingalalla Falls and Second Valley Forest are environmental treasures. The South Australian Government has joined with the District Council of Yankalilla to provide $587,000 to revamp of the visitor facilities at the Ingalalla Falls and Second Valley Forest. This will include the creation of two new walking trails, the installation of toilet facilities, a new carpark and an upgrade of the current trail to make the walk suitable for those with wheelchairs and families with small children. The nature site at Second Valley Forest on Hay Flat Road in Hay Flat, is open seven days a week and had more than 48,700 visitors in 2021. Avid bushwalker and mountain climber Sef van den Nieuwelaar, who regularly walks the Heysen Trail nearby said he was thrilled with the proposed upgrade. "I've always been interested in hiking, it's a really healthy activity for your mind and your body, you become one with nature and forget about your day-to-day life," he said. "The Falls are a hidden gem that not many people know about, it's quite spectacular. If you compare it to other waterfalls in SA, it's really accessible, but it's a little bit off the beaten track." Victor Harbor local Cara Kaplan has been a regular visitor to Ingalalla Falls for years and said the new facilities would encourage more visitors to the area and to the Fleurieu Peninsula. "It's a nice close area to go to, the kids love exploring the little creek and the waterfalls. It's beautiful in winter when the waterfall is running," Cara said. "I would love an improved walking trail as the current one is quite rocky, though it's a pretty safe area, you just keep an eye on the kids around the water." District Council of Yankalilla Mayor Simon Rothwell said he was particularly pleased with the amount of support from local youth, who have been major supporters of the upgrade. "They wanted to see more trails and bike tracks in the forest, so they have been proactively working with us and assisted with advocacy by hosting State Ministers out onsite, which has assisted to secure the funding," Mr Rothwell said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/b75ecf22-a667-4813-a266-1a52527f0cdf.jpg/r27_6_823_456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The South Australian Government has joined with the District Council of Yankalilla to provide $587,000 to revamp of the visitor facilities at the Ingalalla Falls and Second Valley Forest Michael Simmons