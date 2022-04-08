news, local-news,

Willunga allrounder Simon Roberts made it two Great Southern Association Senior Cricketer of the Year awards in a row at the association's presentation evening. Simon won the A grade batting average with 294 runs at 58.8 and the bowling average taking 24 wickets at 6.4. Junior Cricketer of the Year was Mount Compass senior colt Rilee Endersby. Rilee hit 377 runs at an average of 125.7 and took 21 wickets. Batting, bowling and fielding trophies were presented in A grade, B grade, C1 and C 2 grades and senior and junior colts.

