A small but enthusiastic group of local women in business gathered at the Hotel Crown for the first face-to-face event for 2022 for the Women in Business Regional Network. Network founder, Carolyn Jeffrey, said the group was smaller than in 2021, and wasn't helped by the fact that several network members are currently recovering from COVID-19. "It was great to be back meeting in-person again after four months of meeting online only," Carolyn said. "The value of support from fellow local women in business should never be under-estimated, particularly in these challenging times." Carolyn said she was particularly pleased to welcome some new faces, including women who had taken on new roles, or were starting exciting new businesses in coming months. "As this was a networking-only function, every person got the chance to speak about their business, and to share how they've weathered the storm of the past few months," she said. "The accounts of their experiences certainly demonstrated their resilience as they spoke about the impact of isolation, home-schooling and rules associated with the pandemic." The first McLaren Vale/Southern Suburbs chapter event for 2022 on Tuesday, April 12 has had a change of speaker, thanks to the pandemic. Carolyn will be stepping in to speak on ways to help you get your business noticed by the media. The first lunch for the Victor Harbor chapter is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 at the Middleton Tavern when Carolyn will be giving tips on time management. The Women in Business Regional Network is open to business owners, managers, staff and those dreaming of owning their own business. You don't have to be a member to attend events, but bookings are essential via Eventbrite.com.au. For more information about the Women in Business Regional Network visit www.wibnetwork.com.au or phone Carolyn on 0435 432 203.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/3b1f1265-8b87-4de1-9601-8138a86a1012.jpg/r26_0_888_487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg