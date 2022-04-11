news, local-news,

Strathalbyn's own Hannah Munyard is an AFL Women's premiership player. The 20-year-old ran out with the Adelaide Crows as they took on the Melbourne Demons at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, April 9. In a tough contest, the Crows won by 13 points in front of 16,712 fans. Munyard collected six disposals and laid two tackles, and provided plenty of pressure and speed across the ground. It was a proud moment for Munyard, as felt double heartbreak last year, missing out on making the Crows' grand final team which then lost the match.

