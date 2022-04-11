news, local-news,

The South Coast Athletics Club wrapped up its very successful season at the Victor Harbor Yacht Club by holding a presentation evening. With 102 registered athletes, it was noticeable that only around 60 athletes on average turned up for weekly competition, with many being in isolation on a rotating basis. South Coast Little Athletics spokesperson said even with COVID it was amazing to see that the athletes produced over 1000 personal bests (PBs) for the season. "That's the fantastic thing about athletics, you compete against yourself each week, rather than other athletes and points for trophies are calculated on how many PBs are achieved throughout the season, as well as points for each event that an athlete participates in," the spokesperson said. "This means that an athlete from any age group and ability has the chance to be the top male or female athlete for the season." Season 2021/2022 winners and runner up were - U6 Mixed Bridie Moore (252pts), Riley Lewis (203pts), U7 Girls Chloe J Barry (253pts), Kenzi Scott (207pts), U7 Boys Henry Shearer (243pts) and William Jagger (214pts), U8 Mixed George Swan and Nathan Foote (280pts), Grace Shearer (277pts), U9 Boys Mo Kulinicz (260pts), Felix Leane (232pts), U9/10 Girls Charlotte Barry (267pts), Zoe McLaren (253pts), U10 Boys Brian Leane (221pts), Lachlan Shearer (215pts), U11 Girls Jade McLaren (271pts), Kiiana Reiffel (247pts), U11 Boys Bailey Leech (282pts), James Paech (238pts), U12/13 Girls Matilda Moore (245pts), Kate Rogers (233pts), U12/13 Boys Liam Boyce (246pts), Calen Lewis (219pts), U14-17 Grace Rogers (264pts), Katrina Toop (244pts). Top Female Track athlete was Charlotte Barry and Top Male Track Athlete was Mo Kulinicz. The track events are - hurdles, sprints (100m, 200m and 400m), long distance (800m and 1500m) and walks. The Top Female Field Athlete was Jade McLaren and Top Male Field Athlete was George Swan. The field events included long jump, high jump, triple jump, discus, shot put, javelin/vortex. Our overall winners were U11 Boys Bailey Leech (Top Male Athlete) and U8 Girls Grace Shearer (Top Female Athlete). The Trevor Mayhew Award for Most Promising Athlete was awarded to Grace Rogers for her achievements this year at both Little Athletics and Athletics SA. Most Dedicated Club Person was awarded to Steve Rogers for his continued advocacy of the club and ongoing help marking the track and field as well as the club's fix-it man. It is 40 years since the club first began, starting in 1981 on the Victor Harbor Oval, before eventually moving to its current home at the Victor Harbor Primary School. In all that time, only three people have been recognised as Life Members - Brenda Williams, Laura Gane and Julie Brehin, so with this special year, the committee decided to start the process of recognising some past members. "It happened by chance that Kym and Ann Basham asked to come along to presentation night as they have fond memories of their time with the club," the spokesperson said. "Their children Naomi, Jason and Simon were athletes for many years and made state and Australian teams. Kym was on the committee and was also a competition and technical advisor. Ann was the First Aid officer for almost 10 years and was the advertising officer for not only the club, but for the state as well. "Both were officials at State level and Kym coached many an athlete to state records, including Jagan Hames who went onto win the 1998 Commonwealth Gold Medal in the Decathlon. It was a fantastic surprise to both Kym and Ann that they were inducted as Life Members and very deservedly so." Their daughter Naomi Basham (now Hames) and partner Jagan Hames were also inducted as Life Members, but were unable to attend due to being in isolation. "There are many more families and athletes to be recognised for their service and lengthy membership at the club and the committee is dedicated to recognising these wonderful families and athletes in the coming years," the spokesperson said. One talented athlete of the club is Charlie Ellis. Charlie's achievements from the SALA State Individual Championships, held on April 3 and 4 at SANTOS Stadium were incredible, winning two gold medals and one silver. Charlie won gold in a time of 4:51:70 in the 1500m against 11 athletes, gold in the 800m against 14 athletes, in a time of 2:22:93 and silver in the 400m against eight athletes in a time of 1:03:29. It was the first time he had competed in the 400m at the championships. Charlie is now enjoying playing soccer with Southern Breakers and will compete in the Cross Country Championships towards the end of the winter season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/9ef96d41-f2d0-4bd7-bb7f-4c5a8bb94e07.JPG/r0_338_4873_3091_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg