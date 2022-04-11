news, local-news,

What another ripper of a day for netball we had on Saturday. It certainly made for a very nice day sitting watching some netty. I did say I would head down to Yankalilla and watch my 'young guns' in action and that I did. I also managed to stop at Willunga on the way and saw the upset of the round. What an upset it was. My closest prediction of the round was the one between Victor Harbor and Goolwa. Victor Harbor have certainly had a good start to the season and it was nice to see coach Kelly White give another young rookie Taleah Daish an opportunity to make her mark in the League team. Another handy pick up for the Victor squad is Victoria Mould in goals. She will certainly be a good target and one to watch this year. Goolwa did have Kylie Jarrett back, but Victor Harbor just proved too strong. Victor Harbor won 60-35. Mount Compass played host to Myponga and as every year, these clubs were vying for the right to hold the Anderson/Deacon Cup. The 'Challenge Cup' is named to acknowledge posthumously, the dedication of Wendy Anderson (Mount Compass) and Margie Deacon (Myponga) to their respective clubs. These games create a healthy rivalry, as they honour two great club people. Myponga were without Emma Haskett in defence and that leaves a gap. Was good to see young Jade Deacon get another call up into the League team. She is another young one to watch in the future. Mount Compass have recruited goalie Chloe Lea who had a good game in goals supported by Sam Low and this proved a good combination to get them the win. Mount Compass won 34-26. Upset of the round and was the game between Willunga and Strathalbyn. I predicted Willunga to win by 16, however this week I was so very wrong. I know that Strathalbyn are always going to come out strong and they did just that this week. Do Willunga rely too heavily on the speed of Morgan Hill and the goal shooting accuracy of Amy Bull? They are a very good side and will be without doubt a team to be reckoned with come the end of the year. Strathalbyn really impressed me with a very solid win and are not in the League competition to make up the numbers. Strathalbyn won 46-28 Yankalilla coach Kelly Madden certainly had her girls up and running in what up until three quarter time was a very close game. McLaren Vale have picked up a very handy goalie in Tenielle Gray and she dominated their attack. Yankalilla have also welcomed back to the club Brittany Bugg. Her speed through the mid court and determination for the ball provided for some exciting netball. McLaren were too strong in the end. McLaren Vale won 53-32.

