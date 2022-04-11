news, local-news,

The Breakers U15s girls took to the pitch at home under hot conditions against Salisbury Inter on Sunday. Lucy Boundey started in goal with Ella Keam out with a hamstring injury. An accidental handball gave Salisbury an early free kick, just inside their attacking half but Boundey charged out goals to scoop it up. Abby Ellis came close to scoring early but her running shot just curved past the post. Salisbury then got the ball into their attack, but were stopped by Zoe Warren who neatly put the ball out. The game got a little messy with five throw ins in just two minutes when the break came the girls got the ball to Nila Mohring whose shot went just went wide. Mohring however jumped on the kickout and grabbed the ball from the defence to win the girls a corner. Kayte O'Donnell delivered the ball beautifully to the box and Amber Kim scored her first goal for the season after being out with illness last week. Salisbury went straight on the attack from the centre kick but Lucy Boundey again came out and dived on the ball to stop them getting a shot. The Breakers pushed forward again and Mohring, with an impeccably timed kick from the front of goal, scored the girls' second. The Salisbury girls kept trying but with Hannah Rowlands, Zoe Warren and Lokke Rennerts in defence were finding it tough to get a real chance. O'Donnell scored the third goal. There was more back and forth from the centre and Estelle Dybala delivered the ball up to Kayte O'Donnell who took a strong shot. The ball bounced back out of the goalie's hands and Mohring swooped in for her second goal and the Breakers fourth. Salisbury had their best chance of the game after drawing Lucy Boundey to the side of the goal. She scrambled to get back, colliding with a Salisbury forward but inexplicably the other Salisbury player, with an open goal in front of her, kicked the ball out to the side. The first half ended with the score at 4-0. Ella Bryant went into goals for the second half and the Breakers went straight into attack from the whistle. Within minutes Nila Mohring scored her third with a ball that ricocheted off the post and into the net. Again a kick from Dybala took the ball from defence to attack and O'Donnell scooped the ball over the goalie to make it 6-0. Only a minute later Mohring nearly scored again with the ball going between the goalies legs before she recovered and grabbed it before it crossed the line. O'Donnell went off for a well-deserved rest and Zara Boundey went up forward. Amber Kim and Taylor Perry kept running hard, creating chances for themselves and others up forward. A free kick to Salisbury on the halfway line saw them manage to push up for a throw in line with the 10-yard line. Some quick footwork by Alana Anderson got the ball out of the box and back to the Breakers attack. The Breakers won another corner and, after some back and forth across goal, O'Donnell did another beautiful scoop from near the edge of the box for the girls' seventh. After drinks break the Breakers went forward again. Sophie Andrews took a chance from outside the box, pitching the ball up and over the goalie's head and into the net for her first goal of the season. Abby Ellis, who had worked so hard all-day creating chances for others and deserved a goal came close with a great shot but it was saved and the game finished at 8-0 to the Breakers. Thanks to Kev for some excellent referee work and taking the time to explain his decisions to the players as he went along. Goal scorers: Amber Kim - 1, Sophie Andrews - 1, Nila Mohring - 3, Kayte O'Donnell - 3. Next week the girls have a break for Easter, with the next game away against Adelaide University on April 24. Although it was a warm morning at the The Cove home ground, the Breakers Under 10's continued to push through with a loss 1-0. Many attempts were made for goal by both teams in the first half with The Cove scoring in the final minutes. Southern Breakers played strong in the second half working well in mid-field to try and score. The Cove responded by applying pressure resulting in no goals for Southern Breakers. Jaxson Micklethwaite played an outstanding game in Goalkeeper executing brilliant dives and reaches to deflect goals by the opposition, keeping it a low scoring game. Ruby Keam played strongly in defence winning many challenges for possession. New players to the team, Luke Greasley and Braxton Engleson took their debut to the field with great enthusiasm. The team now has a three week break until their next match against Sturt Lions White. Southern Breakers Team Scores on Sunday were Under 10 went down 1:nil, U 11 went down 5:4, U 12 won 5:2, U 17 JPL Boys went down 2:nil, U 15 Girls won 8:nil.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/380be45b-bea2-47d9-ada3-768fe9300d27.jpg/r103_235_1600_1081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg