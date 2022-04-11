news, local-news,

Celtics hung on late in the game defeating a determined Magic outfit by a solitary point and now have 15 Women's Division 1 titles and claimed back-to-back premierships. The first quarter was a closely fought contest and Celtics held a two-point lead at the first change. The scores were 10 points to 8. The second quarter was much of the same, no easy avenues to goal and the strong defensive pressure often saw the game become untidy, turnovers occurred and a real contest was at hand. Celtics led 20-18 at the main break. Both sides have natural scorers but even those players were having trouble breaking the game open. The third quarter didn't see a pattern change, it was hard work to score and Wildcats lead 30-26 at the end of the third stanza. The last quarter Magic stepped up and they restricted Celtics to 5 points but they only managed 8 points themselves falling short by a point in an epic defensive grand final. Sherrie Hurrell was the go-to source for Celtics and she racked up 19 points in a strong MVP performance. Shanika Barr controlled the ball from the point and all Celtics players contributed to the win. Magic's Keeley Round was the significant scorer with 18 points, consistently keeping them in the match. Madi Round was effective controlling the floor Magic and all Magic players had a fair dinkum dip throughout the game. Celtics 35 d Magic 34. Celtics: Sherrie Hurrell 19 Brie Leibhardt 6 Shanika Barr 5. Magic: Keeley Round 18 Madi Round 6 Abby Bricknell 4. Saints '1' came from third spot to claim its 11th Men's Division 1 premiership defeating minor premier Pistons by 8 points in an entertaining, but gruelling contest. The game highlight was the tight strong defensive individual and team contests by both teams throughout the match. The game only opened up in the dying minutes of the clash. Pistons controlled the first term, they led 13-10 at the first change, but they held an distinct edge over Saints who were messy in offence. The second term was a complete arm wrestle, neither side giving the opposition a good look at the basket. Saints won the term 8 to 6. Pistons led 19-18 at the main change. Sam Basham was the most consistent for Saints and Jamar Scarvelis for Pistons. Pistons held Saints at bay early in the third term, costly turnovers that led to Saints get out to a 5 point lead before Pistons hit back late to reduce the margin to 2 points at the final change. Saints looked the better side. Saints appeared to be wearing Pistons down early in the last, breaking apart their offensive structure and Pistons were getting some really difficult looks at the basket. Saints led 36 -31 two minutes in before Pistons dug deep and squared it up to 36-all with six minutes to play. Saints seemed to have a method in the offence and more avenues to go. Pistons kept in touch through sheer will and with two minutes to play the scores were 43-40 with Saints leading. The signs were ominous late as Saints attacked the basket hard and were now quicker than Pistons out of transition from the back court. Saints finished stronger to win by 8-points. Saints Sam Basham played 4 strong quarters and was MVP for the match. Ben Basham defensively was great and hit some nice shots. Noah Brown was very good from the point and Lachlan Earl who was well held in the first half, did some damage late. Pistons Jamar Scarvelis was their best and he posted a game high 17 points. Kasper Muirhead had some good moments, Matt Bennett was defensively strong. Saints '1' 51 d Pistons 43. Saints: Sam Basham 13, Ben Basham 13. Lachlan Earl 12, Noah Brown 9. Pistons: Jamar Scarvelis 17, Kasper Muirhead 8 Riley Bennett 6, Matt Bennet 5.

