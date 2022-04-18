news, local-news,

Round 3 is the Anzac round of netball matches after a very refreshing Easter holiday break. Goolwa play Mount Compass at home and will be hoping to get their first win of the season. Goolwa certainly do have potential, they have the young talent and as I have said before, mix that with a bit of experience and things can only improve. Mount Compass will need to stop the ball getting into Kylie at Goal Shooter and that job will probably sit with Compass' Ki Steinert. If they can do that then Compass will probably sneak away with the win. Mount Compass to win by 7. Willunga play host to McLaren Vale and this will be the game of the round. McLaren are currently sitting top of the ladder and want the win to secure that spot. Willunga, if they are any chance of winning, will have fingers crossed that the attack combination of Hill and Bull are back. However, Vale do have a very strong defence. It will be whether or not they can shut down what Willunga throw at them. Willunga boast a tight unit and well coached. Toss a coin for this one. McLaren Vale to get the win by 1. Myponga and Yankalilla will fight it out trying to get their first win on the board. I predicted great things from Myponga this year and while there has been a little improvement, they still have some work to do. What I do know is that they have great leadership at the club and their win will come. Not this week though, as after Yankalilla's loss to McLaren Vale they will be coming out stronger and more determined than ever. Yankalilla to win by 8. Langhorne Creek and Strathalbyn will play their annual Anzac Day round on Anzac Day. I love this game. There is always such a great atmosphere around the courts. Langhorne Creek will have had a few weeks off now and hopeful they are fully rested and ready to go. Unfortunately for Creek, the Strathalbyn girls will be super confident after their win against Willunga and wanting to continue their winning ways. Strathalbyn for the win by 12. Victor Harbor will get an extra long rest.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/887d0699-18e5-4df5-9c59-0fee59d941ee.jpg/r0_37_2048_1194_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg