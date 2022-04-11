Port of Goolwa Mixed Probus Club learns RAA's history

community,

Ph: 0487 217 266. The latest Port of Goolwa Mixed Probus Club meeting was held at the Goolwa Hotel on April 4. President Ivan Munchenberg welcomed members, then called upon Pat Carslaw, Betty Gibbons, Dawn Juers, Bruce Scotland and Jon Brown, who were inducted into the club as new members. Libby Cochrane spoke about members' outing to Strathalbyn for lunch at Hammer and Tongs - a good time was had by all. Guest speaker officer Pauline Wegener introduced Tony Ey from RAA, who presented an interesting talk about RAA throughout the years from 1903 to now. The RAA has accomplished many things to help motorists of South Australia. In 1903 the first cars came to SA, and as there were no road rules the RAA had to bring in a speed limit that was safe for all on the road, so the motorist could only go as fast as walking speed. Later they brought in line markings and road signs. The roads became busier with more vehicles, as many were no longer using horses as it was cheaper to have cars. In 1909 RAA brought out its first badge. In 1916 it printed its first SA Motor magazine which is still popular to the members. Soon they had to employ mechanics to go out and repair breakdowns; they drove motorcycles with sidecars, and they were soon putting up road signs. In 1923, the RAA made an agreement with LLoyds of London for members to have motor insurance, and it is now a company in in its own right for offering a range of motor and home policies. In 1953 it brought out 24 hour service with vans replacing the motorcycles. The RAA soon had to begin supplying motorist with maps and information for travelling and accommodation. They have expanded into offering solar-only and solar and battery storage systems,. The RAA supplies motorised scooters for people who are looking to give up driving a car, they have provided child safety advice since the early 80s and now have a dedicated Child Safety Centre at Mile End. Motorists also can find the Used Car Safety Rating covering older vehicles. The RAA also has Street Smart High, a presentation to students from year 10 to 12 which has a display of the realities of road trauma to give the students the knowledge that they need to drive safely on the roads. There is a Street Smart Primary program which is to get safety messages across from an early age. Tony was given a hearty applause for his hilarious but informative talk, and was given a gift of appreciation. The next meeting will be on May 2 in the Garden Room at the Goolwa Hotel at 10am, visitors welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/650c5ded-e87c-4f09-a545-c367d8aa795a.jpg/r2_82_798_532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg