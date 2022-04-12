Breeding season success

community,

The South Coast Hooded Plover Program for the 2021-22 season is coming to a close. This year's breeding and fledging season has been relatively successful for the birds, if compared to previous seasons. The 14 'hoodie' pairs produced 16 fledglings - chicks flying after five weeks of growth after hatching - from 112 eggs laid in 42 nests on beaches from Goolwa beach, to the Bluff at Encounter Bay, to the remote beaches on Deep Creek Conservation Park. Some highlights across the season were hooded plover pairs producing two sets of three chicks which went on to fledge, which is a rare event in the 'hoodie' world. Tunkalilla Beach had one of these sets of three chicks and went on to produce another fledgling from another 'hoodie' pair. The resident landholders on this beach helped with the fox problem which arose, and were a great help with reports on hooded plover activities between volunteer visits. Balquhidder Station beaches, which are remote beaches, produced two fledglings, and Sheepies Beach produced one fledgling. Like at Tunkalilla Beach, landowners and managers here were very interested in the hooded plover program, and tried to help with the fox problems. The other set of three fledglings was produced at the Croquet Club beach front in central Victor Harbor. Two of the three birds, now juveniles, were caught and have been banded by birdlife Australia staff, enabling the program's volunteers to monitor their progress. They are often seen on urban beaches. The South Coast 'hoodie' volunteers have been busy making observations and informing beach users of the progress of the various hoodie nest sites. At Middleton East, which was a very busy beach through the hotter days of the holidays, the group had a fenced area set to help the 'hoodie' family successfully fledge its first chick in four seasons. This pair of young 'hoodies' have not managed to hatch any chicks since they started their nesting career together. Handwritten signs used with council dog bylaws and birdlife Australia signs, along with extended fencing, has enabled the hoodie to feel secure at various sites. The volunteers observed beach walkers and visitors reading the signage this season and asking how the 'hoodie' families were progressing. Other sites producing fledglings this season were Basham Beach with one chick flying. This pair of 'hoodies' usually produce at least one fledgling each season on this beach. Watsons Gap produced one fledgling this season, after many seasons of failures due to fox predation. Yilki at Encounter Bay has been successful this season, producing three fledglings from two nests - a great improvement on the seven nests and 18 eggs that failed last season. There has been a huge amount of interest and co-operation from local residents for the welfare and safety of the nesting hoodies, and the volunteers would like to say a big thank you for locals' help in making this season such a success. The group received donations from DM Plastic and Steel for equipment and the Victor Harbor Rotary Club gave a grant for fencing material. The South Coast volunteers would like to give the business and the club a big thank you. Under the auspices of group co-ordinator Wendy White, the City of Victor Harbor, District Council of Yankalilla, and Alexandrina council, along with National Park Rangers, were able to support the Hooded Plover Program when required. If becoming a volunteer for the South Coast Friends of the Hooded Plovers is something anyone is interested in, they can contact co-ordinator Wendy White by calling her on 0413 918 085. The hooded plover is a beach nesting bird and is listed as a vulnerable species, so this birdlife Australia program hopes to lift the number of Hooded Plovers on SA beaches. The hooded plover project is jointly coordinated by Green Adelaide and Birdlife Australia, with support from local councils, and is funded by Green Adelaide and the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board, through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.

Breeding season success