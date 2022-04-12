news, local-news,

Encounter Bay look are team to be reckoned with in 2022. Victor Harbor have been resurrected under the astute and resilient coaching of Damien Cross, Willunga still look the team to beat and McLaren get he job done. The shock of the competition after only the two rounds is Langhorne Creek. The club that has won three of the past four A grade premierships and played in last year's grand final and has not won a game. The Hawks have been severely hit by COVID and as the season rolls along there will be other clubs that will struggle to field teams, let alone have their best players available due to the virus. The Hawks struggled after half time against Encounter Bay, kicking only 1-1 to 13-8, to lose by 99 points. The Bays are two from two and the return of Tarca (13 goals in two games), Lippett and Williams has added enthusiasm and quality depth to Scott Wendelborn's squad. Victor Harbor defeated Goolwa/Port Elliot by 96 points and Jesse McKinnon is dominating along with Jackson Elmes, Sam Basham, Kane Cooper and Zac Dowling. The Magpies have had a rough start, but Jaid Cooper, Logan Payne, Kaiden Wilton and Charlie Steele are raising smiles around the club. McLaren won comprehensively against Yankalilla with Redigolo, Grimley (six goals), Mutton (five) and Merrett (five) causing problems for the Tiger defence. Kay, Moore, Denver Ker. Matty Wilson, Fisher and Garner are doing their best for the Tigers. The two best games of round two were Willunga defeating Strathalbyn by 34 points and the Mudlarks upsetting Mount Compass by 12 points. Hutchens, Job Colwell, Miegel and Burdett run all day for the Demons and the Roosters were best served by Clamp, Reid Mahains, Tucker and Tom Redden. Myponga/Sellicks had a terrific come from behind win and were well served by Proude, Ahmatt-Watkins who booted six goals, Connor Sampson and Chalmers. Haniford was great for Compass, while Hunter, Tom Vitkunas and Boots played well.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/079a6a0b-1e4d-4271-9fb5-7d7143f1913c.jpg/r5_150_1970_1260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg