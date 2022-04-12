news, local-news,

On March 29, members of the Zonta Club of Fleurieu Peninsula and teachers and senior students from Victor Harbor and Willunga High Schools were treated to a Zoom presentation by Dr Sarah Cannard, a former Zonta International Amelia Earhart Awardee. Dr Cannard is an experienced Senior Engineer and Project Manager with over 15 years of working for Nova Systems in the defence industry. She is based at the South Australian Space Industry Centre in Adelaide, home to the Australian Space Agency. Dr Cannard talked about her work on many projects over the last 14 years with Nova Systems. In the early years they were not space-related and included Radar warnings for the Navy, Battle management for the Army, the Hunter Class Frigate Programme, work with Qantas and pro bono work for the CFS. She then described some of her favourite projects illustrating them with photos and diagrams. These included Sub-orbital Hypersonic Rocket launches out of Woomera; the JAXA Haybusa Spacecraft Re-entry, where a satellite with a space capsule launched into space in 2003 to research an asteroid was safely returned to land at Woomera, several years ago; the capsule contained a speck of dust that was used in research. And finally, Autonomous Warrior projects, a defense activity running autonomous vehicles to carry out procedures such as disarming bombs. Dr Cannard is currently Deputy Industry Director for SmartSat CRC and Project Director for AROSE, Australian Remote Operations for Space and Earth. A recent project is the Australian Lunar Rover to support NASA's Artemis program. This is the next era in space exploration, when NASA and partners will establish a permanent presence on the moon. Students became very engaged when Sarah talked about her journey into a career in the space industry. From a young high school student getting Cs in maths and science, she applied herself, turning around her results to achieve her dream of a career of working in space. Sarah received degrees in Engineering and Science (Physics) at Adelaide University and a PHD in Aerospace Engineering. She also qualified in Project Management and Business Administration. Dr Cannard said that now was a fabulous time for people to get into STEM careers: scientists, engineers, doctors, lawyers etc. to support the space industry.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/f51502d7-dde7-4e24-a2d9-c7ff18d6eba0.jpg/r461_0_2928_1394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg