news, local-news,

The Southern Fleurieu Branch of Riding for the Disabled will host an Open Garden Day on Easter Sunday April 17 between 10am and 3pm. The picturesque garden located in Cudmore Road, McCracken is filled with colourful succulents along with an eclectic array stunning cottage plants. Entry fee is a donation to our local RDA. Look for the signs in Cudmore Road McCracken. Free parking will be available opposite the garden.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/cd053650-0807-4d75-ba96-6179eef6adcd.JPG/r0_264_3552_2271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Southern Fleurieu Branch of Riding for the Disabled will host an Open Garden Day