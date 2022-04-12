news, local-news,

The Southern Fleurieu Branch of Riding for the Disabled will host an Open Garden Day on Easter Sunday April 17 between 10am and 3pm. The picturesque garden located in Cudmore Road, McCracken is filled with colourful succulents along with an eclectic array stunning cottage plants. Visitors to the garden will be able to wander through the pathways of colour and even chat to the owners while sourcing ideas for their own gardens. Entry fee is a donation to our local RDA. Look for the signs in Cudmore Road McCracken. Free parking will be available opposite the garden.

