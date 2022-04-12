news, local-news,

More than 70 people including local school children gathered at Soldier's Memorial Gardens last Friday afternoon to witness the annual 'raising of the flags' to commemorate the meeting of captains Matthew Flinders and Nicolas Baudin in the Encounter waters on April 8, 1802. In the short ceremony hosted by the Encounter Celebrations Committee Chair of the Committee Graham Philp welcomed those attending and explained the significance of the day and the importance of remembering this historic event which occurred 220 years ago. Councillor David Kemp representing the Victor Harbor council reflected on the history, as he acknowledged the traditional custodians of the land and surrounding waters as well as the Ngarrindjeri and Ramindjeri people while he paid respect to Elders past present and emerging. "Many people will agree that this was a noteworthy historical moment, not just for Victor Harbor, but for South Australia and indeed the whole of Australia," he said. Councillor Kemp thanked the Encounter Celebrations Committee for their passion and continued endeavour to preserve the history of this significant event. The Australian, Indigenous, British and French flags were raised to commemorate the event. Students from several local primary schools, who were winners of the colour competition that had been organised by the committee in conjunction with the event, were presented certificates and cash prizes by Cr Kemp. Participating schools were Goolwa Primary, Investigator College, Port Elliot Primary and Victor Harbor R-6.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/68bff7a6-a4d8-4225-a765-91b278f4280f.JPG/r2_241_4926_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg