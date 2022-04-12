news, local-news,

The Victor Harbor Harness Racing Club will host an Easter Race meeting this Sunday, April 17, at the Morgan Park track Lippizzaner Drive Hindmarsh Valley. Look for the signs on the Ring Route Road at Victor Harbor. Gates open at 11am and cash or EFTPOS will be accepted at the gate. Entry fee is $10 for adults, $6 concession card holders and children under 16 free. A highlight of the full day's racing program will be the three feature races; the Lonsdale Sand & Metal Victor Harbor Pacing Cup, Alderbaran Park Trotter's Cup and the Middleton Tavern Pacer's Derby. Full TAB and bar facilities along with a barbecue courtesy of the Encounter Bay Football Club and children's entertainment will all be available on the day. The race meeting will be live streamed and punters can participate in the 'Punters Club' as well as purchase tickets for the Easter raffle. President of the Victor Harbor Harness Racing Club Lynton Bishop said it would be a great day out for the whole family. "The track is in excellent condition and this race meeting has a qualifying race, the VH Pacing Cup, for SA Harness Racing's '2022 SA Cup' which will be held on April 30 at Globe Derby Park," he said. For more information on the meeting visit the website www.vhhrc.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/751ed73a-c6e3-4a8d-94bc-ee023967d909.jpg/r0_119_2166_1343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg