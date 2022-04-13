news, local-news,

The Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority (FRWA) continues to remediate properties that have been impacted by asbestos contaminated material. A total of 132 properties have registered with FRWA with 114 requiring remediation. Of these, 63 properties have been fully remediated. FRWA expect to have remediated 70 properties by Easter and the majority of properties remediated by October 2022. FRWA's contractor, McMahon Services, have been working closely with residents when removing the material to ensure residents are kept safe and not unduly disrupted. One resident who has been affected by the contaminated asbestos is Malcolm Collett of Finniss. Malcolm had approximately 30 tonnes of asbestos contaminated road base and soil removed from his property. "We erected a shed about 18 months ago and during site preparation contaminated road base was delivered and laid. The contaminated material came from the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority," Malcolm said. "The amount of actual asbestos was minimal among the 30 tonnes, but enough to cause contamination. There was so much for the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority to do to correct this contamination." Malcolm said he was notified in August 2021 of the contaminated road base and since then the process had been thorough to remediate the property. "We have had environmental consultants come to do a site inspection and then we were added to the list for its removal," he said. "Shifting the rainwater tank was the biggest hurdle, but fortunately we had room in existing rainwater tanks for the 22,500 litres of water that was in the tank. "The consulting engineer has visited the contaminated site and is optimistic all has been removed, subject to sample testing. It has been a nuisance trying to fix someone else's mistake, but McMahons, who were the removal contractors, were really professional and friendly." Next step is for Malcolm, at no cost to him, to get a private contractor to replace the approximately 30 tonne of road base and reconnect the tank. FWA Executive Officer Simon Grenfell said FRWA had reported to its Board and member councils that financially the project was forecast to be completed on or under budget with no significant detrimental variations incurred. It was forecast to cost in excess of $10 million to remediate the affected properties. "The health and safety of the community and staff remains a priority and the Authority is working to remediate all affected properties as quickly as possible using qualified asbestos management companies," Mr Grenfell said. "To date the project is on track with the majority of properties scheduled to be completed in October 2022. "FRWA would like to thank the community for working with us in resolving this issue."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/f4ca0011-8056-4108-8657-3ccfd7e72a79.JPG/r0_268_4928_3052_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg