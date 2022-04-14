news, local-news,

Adare Uniting Church workers have been busy preparing for another big Garage Sale. Storage sheds and rooms are overflowing with a wide array of goods for all. The event, on Saturday, April 23, will be COVID Safe with sanitising stations, COVID marshals and social distancing. While last year Adare could not offer food and drinks (due to COVID) this year, a coffee van will be onsite and cakes and slices available for purchase to enjoy with your coffee. Other food items available include jams and chutneys. The building has been opened up and stalls extend from the foyer into the church, so they are well spread out. This year is the first for new co-ordinator Bernice Humphrys, having taken over from Pauline Read, the organiser of many garage sales. Bernice said there were many items all in good condition and well presented. "Bargain hunters will not be disappointed, whether it's a book, a pram, crockery, craft or garden items they are seeking. It will all be there," Bernice said. The garage sale team will be working hard the days leading up to Saturday to ensure all items are clean, well displayed and ready for buyers when the garage sale opens at 7.30am. For more information contact Adare Uniting Church 8552 8377 or visit adarechurch.org.au

