Stay safe over Easter

As families head away for Easter and school holidays, motoring body RAA is urging motorists to drive safely. RAA Senior Manager Safety and Infrastructure Charles Mountain has urged motorists driving on regional and rural roads at Easter to stay alert, drive safely and drive to the conditions. "We will have people who are already away or are perhaps moving further afield during the Easter break as well, and certainly with a potential lifting of restrictions, we might see people more adventurous, and there are good weather predictions," he said. "It all goes well for people getting out to enjoy themselves during the break, but what we've seen is that the greatest percentage of people that lose their lives are on regional and country's roads, and unfortunately that trend has continued for 2022. "The current statistics show 22 people have lost their lives but 17 of those have occurred on regional and rural roads. "That highlights the importance of people being aware, driving to the conditions and ensuring they do everything to remains focused and not distracted from the task." He recommended drivers take frequent breaks, and take the opportunity to enjoy hidden gems in regional SA. He recommended that drivers take frequent breaks, and take the opportunity to enjoy some of our hidden gems in regional South Australia. "The critical thing is that if you are planning to get away and are planning a longer journey, and towing as well, then ensure you factor in regular break - we recommend every couple of hours, to stop, get out and change the driver if you can," he said. "It's also a good opportunity to get out and check everything is still secure and a good opportunity to explore some of the small country towns as part of the journey. "That is a really important aspect, the discovery along the journey can be as much fun as the actual destination in many cases." "We strongly recommend it, that way you get your break, you learn something and contribute to the places you stop as well." SAFE DRIVING TIPS Local acting officer in charge Inspector Michael Sampson said seven people had lost their lives during the Easter long weekend over the past five year, and 51 sustained serious injuries. He urged drivers to slow down, wear a seatbelt, don't drive after drinking or taking drugs, don't be distracted by phones or passengers, and don't make dangerous or risky decisions. "SAPOL is desperately hoping that drivers won't take unnecessary risks on the road this weekend," he said. According to SA Police, the highest 'Fatal 5' contributing factors to fatal and serious injury crashes across the state over the Easter long weekend over the past five years has been: - Distraction (approximately 43 per cent) - Drug driving (approximately 21pc) - Drink driving (approximately 14pc) - Speed (approximately 12pc) - Dangerous driving (approximately 7pc) - Seatbelts (approximately 2pc) "Patrols will be focussing on these factors over the Easter long weekend and hope that everyone in the Hills Fleurieu region has a safe and happy Easter," Insp Sampson said. For safe driving information, visit www.police.sa.gov.au/your-safety/road-safety.

