news, local-news,

The Dog and Coffee Wellbeing morning was at Investigator College. Principal John Robinson said the college was a leader in positive education. "The links between authentic wellbeing and animals are well documented," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/85239cd0-5251-4f37-b5e0-cda3df3e61e6.jpg/r0_539_1367_1311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg