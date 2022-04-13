Round three of women's footy

news, local-news,

Round three of the Great Southern Football League Women's was run and won on the weekend. Willunga and Strathalbyn faced off on the Saturday evening game at Willunga, and the home team demolished the visitors, 16.8 (104) to 2.1 (13). Multiple goal kickers for Willunga were Emily Cooper with six, Stellar Remphrey-Pese with four, and Cleo Guilfoyle and Courtney Gum with two each. Their best players included Cooper, Remphrey-Pese, Caitlin Radbone, and Lauren Buchanan. Indi Miller and Megan Rich kicked a goal each for Strathalbyn, and the side's best players were Katie Ehlers, Miller, Emma Chapman, and Mellissa Buttery. In the Sunday morning game, Yankalilla lost to Mount Compass, 3.5 (23) to 10.6 (66). Tara-Jayne Ludlow, Madi Munro, and Kimberley Rowe split the goalkicking evenly for the Tigers, while Kiara Upitis kicked three for the Bulldogs. Yankalilla's best players were Demy Zahradnik, Mexie Marks, Tahlia Parsons, and Tegan Cross. Mount Compass' best players were Upitis, Emma Zimmermann, Tyler Rigney Garrett, and Caroline Scott. In the Sunday afternoon game, hosts McLaren defeated Goolwa-Port Elliot, 6.3 (39) to 3.1 (19). Bianca Coom kicked two goals for the Eagles, and Emily Rowe, Gwen Humphreys, Donna Boal, and Katrina Munzberg were her team's best. Kaya Angus and Hannah Crump kicked the Magpies' two goals, and best players were Rachel Searle, Angus, Lucy Earl, and Kate Moore.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/3a1687a6-99dc-4196-b49d-1dcde867979e.jpg/r1063_580_4086_2288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg