The Rotary Club of Encounter Bay has been challenged by the International President, Skekhar Mehta, to host at least one practical and action-oriented Rotary Day of Service that addresses the community challenges and brings together other community organisations in service. The planned Day of Service this year was a family picnic for families currently supported by the Fleurieu Families group of the City of Victor Harbor. About 100 invited guests and many support groups attended the day at Urimbirra on Saturday, February 27. Children were able to explore the fauna, feed the kangaroos, participate in a treasure hunt, choose a wooden toy and have a barbecue lunch provided by the Rotary Club at no cost. Ice cream and fruit drinks were donated. The Victor Harbor City band provided an hour's concert program filled with tunes children would know and enjoy, and the Men's Shed gifted wooden toys to the children. National Pharmacies provided a raffle prize, Terry White Chemist donated health goods to go into packs of toiletries provided and donated by the Apolon Motel, and families were given $25 clothing vouchers to be used at LifeLine. The RCEB thanks Urimbirra and the people from different organisations who worked to ensure the day's success. The Rotary Club of Encounter Bay is proud of its contribution to the communities on the Southern Fleurieu providing direct support by raising funds for worthwhile activities that help build better and stronger families.

Rotary's picnic for families in need