A special treat occurred at the Port Elliot Primary School just before the Easter holiday period. A safety class was conducted with the arrival of the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service landing at the Port Elliot Showgrounds adjacent to the Port Elliot Primary School. Students at Port Elliot Primary School learned about how to keep safe at South Australian beaches, as they met the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter crew who patrol the coastline. The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service, operated by Surf Life Saving South Australia (SLSSA), provides a vital free community service to South Australians each year, carrying out search and rescue missions, aerial surveillance and beach patrols. Westpac Regional General Manager Adrian Carpenter said students heard first-hand from the crew who dedicate their lives to helping others in the community when they need it most. "Westpac is proud to support the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service and help educate our young South Australians about emergency services in their local community," Adrian said. "In bringing the Westpac helicopter to Port Elliot Primary School, our SA Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter crew provided important safety tips and advice on how students can avoid getting into danger at local beaches and stay safe during an emergency. "It's very exciting for students, as they had the opportunity to sit inside the helicopter and see the state-of-the-art lifesaving equipment designed to help the crew deal with emergency situations. "The session was very interactive as students asked the crew and pilot specific questions about flying, rescues and beach patrols." Last season, the service undertook 200 patrol hours, assisted with over 2600 incidents and spotted 73 sharks. The service also recently rolled out two new lifesaving rescue devices to help swimmers in danger, adding to its suite of high-tech radio and navigation equipment to assist in search and rescue missions. Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service crew member of 11 years Carolyn Denton, said it's very rewarding to work in a role to help keep the community safe. "The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter plays a vital role in helping lifesavers keep our beaches safe and it's exceptionally rewarding to be a part of the team," Carolyn said. "Patrolling the coast from the sky each weekend over summer with our new equipment, we're there to spring into action if we're called upon. "It's a great feeling knowing we're always ready to save a life if the situation arises." The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service is based at Adelaide Airport and has been helping South Australians for the past 16 years. The service is operational every patrol season from October until April and services from North Haven to Goolwa. In addition to the landing experience, students can also access the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Schools Program which provides fun and engaging digital educational activities designed to provide students, teachers and parents with information about the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service and the important emergency service they provide to communities all over Australia. For more information about the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, visit Westpac.com.au/rescue

