news, local-news,

The Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary is a vibrant group that cares for the precinct of the river. Thanks to donations and sponsorship the group can help recover the much loved Hindmarsh River Estuary, control invasive species, protect native species and improve habitats for threatened and vulnerable birds, reptiles and other little creatures. Co-convenor Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary Group Mark Richards said at the same time the group ensured the area continued to be a wonderful asset the community continued to enjoy. "It's an investment in the environment for our future generations," Mr Richards said. "We have lost over 83 per cent of native vegetation across the 400 square kilometres of Victor Harbor, making the Hindmarsh River and its estuary an extremely important ecological precinct to be treasured. "While we always welcome new members, we also need financial help to roll out some of our programs." Mount Compass Sand & Loam donated funds to the group. "We are grateful for the support of Mount Compass Sand & Loam for their support and donation," Mr Richards said. "Sponsorship and donations can be made by emailing hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com or contacting me on 0405 321 604. "We work in conjunction with the City of Victor Harbor. The Hindmarsh River is considered a biodiversity hotspot due to it's high species richness and high number of threatened species." Mark Thwaites from Mount Compass Sand & Loam said he lived on the Hindmarsh River and watched first hand what the group does. "We run a very environmentally conscious business at Mount Compass Sand & Loam and this group does amazing work," Mr Thwaites said. "We want to help continue the group's sustainable environmental projects. They cannot continue their great work without funds. I encourage more people to donate to this valuable community organisation. "The donation is an investment in our own environment. The river is a mess." The Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary have received support from Gayl Males from the South Coast Environment Centre, the City of Victor Harbor and Landscape Hills/Fleurieu. "Gayl has been fabulous assisting us find our way, with equipment and grant funding and the The Open Spaces team at City of Victor Harbor, in particular, Group Leader Andrew Comas and Environmental Project Officer Lee Jeffery, have been very supportive," Mr Richards said. "A mention is due to Heather Mullen, the volunteer co-ordinator and Landscapes SA Hills/Fleurieu and Corey Jackson, Coastal Conservation officer. "There is a need to move beyond the concept of an economic resource 'to take from' to find a balance of the river and its environs treasured by all as a valuable ecological asset for future generations." The group have contributed in excess of 650 hours, equivalent to over $35,000 value of in-kind support to the community, planted more than 800 seedlings, implemented the Monarto Safari Zoo project to take the feral trees we remove as feed stock for Black Rhinos, Giraffes, Chimpanzees and Bongos and commenced an indigenous seedling program. "As we don't seek 'membership fees', we rely on grants, and as such we thank Encounter Bay Rotary and Bunnings team Victor Harbor for funds for training and purchase of crucial tools/equipment. A central philosophy underpinning our group is inclusiveness and friendliness," Mr Richards said.

